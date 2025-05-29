Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes $8.59 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.5%

Equity Residential stock opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

