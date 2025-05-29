Insider Buying: Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Buys 34,004 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 34,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $15,301.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,158,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,497.80. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Grigorios Siokas bought 141,825 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,403.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Grigorios Siokas purchased 174,172 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $81,860.84.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 147,563 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,403.35.

On Monday, May 19th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 79,254 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,079.22.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Grigorios Siokas purchased 205,000 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Grigorios Siokas purchased 654,912 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $209,571.84.

On Monday, March 3rd, Grigorios Siokas purchased 132,572 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $64,960.28.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Cosmos Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,884 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.03% of Cosmos Health worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

Featured Stories

