Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,234 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $77.55 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

