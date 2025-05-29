GTS Securities LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 185,004 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

