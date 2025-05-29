Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:TOL opened at $104.20 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.