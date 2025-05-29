Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes $11.05 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 641,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,016,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,662 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,488 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484,594 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

