Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.