Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,573 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2%

WST opened at $211.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $352.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

