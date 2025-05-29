Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $36,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after buying an additional 599,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,029,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teradata by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 408,595 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Teradata stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

