Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 224,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,687,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,035,952,000 after purchasing an additional 734,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,627 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,437,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 344,485 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,755,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6142 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

