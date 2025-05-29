PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 384,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

