Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 326,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $5,953,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Exelon Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

