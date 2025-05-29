PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $640,000 in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

