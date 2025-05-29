Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 1,274 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $146,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $128,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $59,506,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,753.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,513 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

PTC Trading Down 2.3%

PTC opened at $167.38 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

