T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 822,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,635,000 after buying an additional 98,448 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

