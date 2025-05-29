Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases Shares of 50,658 Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Price Performance

DAY opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

