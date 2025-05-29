NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3%

PM opened at $178.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $179.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

