Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 245,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 418,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QBTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $14,378,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,729,004. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $259,891.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,177.26. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,358,009 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,578. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.2%

QBTS stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

