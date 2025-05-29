UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,121 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of UiPath worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $18.63.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

