66,436 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $216,269 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

