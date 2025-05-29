NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

