NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after acquiring an additional 167,936 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $99.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

