Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $98,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 420,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 296,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.