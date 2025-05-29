Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,478 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 399,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 124,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.74. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.