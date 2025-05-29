UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 42,984 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,810,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 279,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,332,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,235,000 after acquiring an additional 197,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

