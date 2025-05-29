Insider Selling: SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Insider Sells A$30,000.00 in Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Rock sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,354.84).
The company has a market cap of $9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43.
