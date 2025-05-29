Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $108.09 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

