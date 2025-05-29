Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 678,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 105,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
