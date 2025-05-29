California State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.25 Million Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LII. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 21,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $898,655.10. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $568.77 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.42 and a 12-month high of $682.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $561.27 and its 200-day moving average is $601.47.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $608.00 to $600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $625.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennox International from $455.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lennox International from $702.00 to $696.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.71.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

