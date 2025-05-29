Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Brian Gleason Sells 2,486 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $64,163.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,620.84. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Gleason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49.

Criteo Stock Down 0.2%

Criteo stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Criteo by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Criteo by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

