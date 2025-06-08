Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.
BIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.
Birkenstock stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
