Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CTO David Buonasera Sells 8,742 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CTO David Buonasera sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $139,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,232. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Buonasera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, David Buonasera sold 3,653 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $54,904.59.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

