Analysts Set Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Target Price at C$62.50

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Newmont from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
