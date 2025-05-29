Analysts Set Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Target Price at C$62.50

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Newmont from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$73.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$58.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$53.03 and a 12 month high of C$81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.32.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

