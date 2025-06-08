Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

IRON has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $310,483.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,733.51. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $334,117.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,438.84. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,510 shares of company stock worth $18,936,535. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at $78,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,434 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at $53,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 948,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRON stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

