Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $18.80 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,796,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.08. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.