111 Capital Buys Shares of 8,019 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 74,659 shares during the period. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 475,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 75,489 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE GMED opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

