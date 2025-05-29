Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$67,728.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 0.2%

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$9.72 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.84. The stock has a market cap of C$605.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.54.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

