Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan Sells 8,300 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$67,728.00.
Black Diamond Group Stock Down 0.2%
Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$9.72 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.84. The stock has a market cap of C$605.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.54.
About Black Diamond Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Black Diamond Group
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.