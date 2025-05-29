Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,565 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $40,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

