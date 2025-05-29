206 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Acquired by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,502,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price objective on Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $197.69 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Assurant’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

