California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,393 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corpay were worth $34,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Corpay by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Corpay by 716.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at $23,849,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at $3,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $329.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.10 and a 12-month high of $400.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

