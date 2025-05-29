Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $19.61 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:EME opened at $469.07 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.19 and a 200 day moving average of $442.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,748. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

