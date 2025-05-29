Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN) CFO Patrick Pohlen Sells 255,232 Shares

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,083,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,824. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MNTN stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

