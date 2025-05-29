Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN) CFO Patrick Pohlen Sells 255,232 Shares

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,083,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,824. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of MNTN stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.49.
Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile
