Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Director Neill B. Faucett Purchases 7,000 Shares

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) Director Neill B. Faucett acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $121,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,806.80. This trade represents a 93.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

NYSE:SDHC opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $916.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 8.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Featured Articles

