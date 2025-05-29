Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Director Neill B. Faucett Purchases 7,000 Shares

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) Director Neill B. Faucett acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $121,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,806.80. This trade represents a 93.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:SDHC opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $916.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $39.50.
Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.
