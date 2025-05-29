Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $72,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

