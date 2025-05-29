C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $134,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $102,174,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 748,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593,211 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

