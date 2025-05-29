111 Capital Makes New $540,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

111 Capital acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. GHE LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,750,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,233.60. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,214 shares of company stock worth $13,925,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.30%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

