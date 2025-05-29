Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $5.15 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $188,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,354,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,105,000 after purchasing an additional 208,678 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,891,897. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $177.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

