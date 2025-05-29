California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of IDEX worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after buying an additional 277,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 256,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,740,000 after purchasing an additional 180,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.