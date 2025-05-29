Randall K. Fields Sells 5,000 Shares of Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,520. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Repositrak Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TRAK opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Repositrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $407.92 million, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Repositrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repositrak, Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Repositrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Repositrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

