Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Director Dana R. Settle Sells 800,000 Shares

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $12,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MNTN opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.49.
About Everest Consolidator Acquisition
