Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Director Dana R. Settle Sells 800,000 Shares

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $12,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MNTN opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

